Name: Zane Blackburn
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling, football and track and field
Parents: Lance and Danielle Blackburn, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, two-time District 6 Class AA team champs, four-year letterman; in football, 2019 Laurel Highlands all-conference Defensive Player of the Year, four-year letterman.
Coach’s quote: “Zane has been a foundation within our lineup over these past three years. He’s a hard worker, who does not shy away from any challenge given to him by this coaching staff. We look forward to what Zane will accomplish in this, his senior year.” — Westmont Hilltop wrestling coach Matt Beaujon
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Favorite book or video game: “Halo”
Favorite foods: Wings and pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Layton, foods
Favorite song: “Cold Wind Blows” by Eminem
Outside interests: Hanging with my friends, golfing, watching college football with my brothers Logan and Trent, hunting with my dad.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because it’s one of the fastest animals.
Favorite athletic team: Notre Dame
Athlete most admired: LaDainian Tomlinson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Logan
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Reynolds wrestling team
Proudest athletic achievements: Two-year recipient of the Pennsylvania all-academic wrestling team and back-to-back District 6 Class AA team wrestling champions.
How I got my start: Being the youngest with two older brothers active in sports, I pretty much always had a ball in hand or was rolling around on the mat ... wanting to do everything they did!
Future goal: Attend college and someday work for the family business.
