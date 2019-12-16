Name: Zane Blackburn

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling, football and track and field

Parents: Lance and Danielle Blackburn, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In wrestling, two-time District 6 Class AA team champs, four-year letterman; in football, 2019 Laurel Highlands all-conference Defensive Player of the Year, four-year letterman.

Coach’s quote: “Zane has been a foundation within our lineup over these past three years. He’s a hard worker, who does not shy away from any challenge given to him by this coaching staff. We look forward to what Zane will accomplish in this, his senior year.” — Westmont Hilltop wrestling coach Matt Beaujon 

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Favorite book or video game: “Halo”

Favorite foods: Wings and pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Layton, foods

Favorite song: “Cold Wind Blows” by Eminem

Outside interests: Hanging with my friends, golfing, watching college football with my brothers Logan and Trent, hunting with my dad.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because it’s one of the fastest animals.

Favorite athletic team: Notre Dame

Athlete most admired: LaDainian Tomlinson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Logan

Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Reynolds wrestling team

Proudest athletic achievements: Two-year recipient of the Pennsylvania all-academic wrestling team and back-to-back District 6 Class AA team wrestling champions.

How I got my start: Being the youngest with two older brothers active in sports, I pretty much always had a ball in hand or was rolling around on the mat ... wanting to do everything they did!

Future goal: Attend college and someday work for the family business.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

