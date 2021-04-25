Name: Zach Slis
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and hockey
Parents: Joe and Rose Slis, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In baseball, District 6 Class 4A third-place team in 2019; in hockey, 2018 Laurel Mountain Hockey League runner-up; four-year varsity starter in both baseball and hockey.
Coach’s quote: “Zach is a competitor, who has a strong passion for sports. He dedicated countless hours for workouts, practices and traveling up and down the East Coast, especially in baseball. Regardless of the sport, his coaches, teammates and fans view him as a respected leader. Above all, he puts his family and academics before his sports. His family’s unwavering support in his passion for baseball has opened an opportunity to succeed at the next level, representing Johnstown furthermore by attending UPJ.” — Greater Johnstown baseball coach Kerry Pfeil
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “The Perfect Game”
Favorite book or video game: “MLB The Show 21”
Favorite food: Burgers
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Fuschino, science
Favorite song: “Emotionally Scarred” by Lil Baby
Outside interests: Video games and traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A sloth because I like to hang out and do nothing just like them, and I am also not the fastest person.
Favorite athletic team: Washington Nationals
Athletes most admired: Juan Soto and Bryce Harper
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Clemson baseball commit Joe Mack and Louisiana State baseball commit Carter Jensen
Proudest athletic achievement: Starting two sports as a freshman
How I got my start: My parents signed me up for tee-ball and hockey when I was 4.
Future goal: Attend Pitt-Johnstown and major in history, where I will play baseball.
