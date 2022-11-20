Name: Zach Grove
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Ed and Shannon Grove, of Cresson
Athletic achievements: In football, 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, over 1,000 rushing yards during the 2022 season, team’s leading receiver in 2021 and WJAC Friday Night Rivals Player of the Game; in basketball, 2022 District 5-6 Class 4A champion and letterman; in baseball, letterman.
Coach’s quote: “First and foremost, Zach has a tremendous work ethic. His work and dedication were a big part of the turnaround here at Penn Cambria. He is a four-year starter and had an outstanding career. Offensively, he was a versatile running back with great vision and footwork. He put up some impressive numbers on the ground these past two seasons, but he was also one of our top receivers. Zach is one of the top players in the area on both sides of the ball. He is the complete football player and has set a great example for our younger players. We wouldn’t have had the success we had the past few years without him. He is an outstanding student-athlete.” – Penn Cambria football coach Nick Felus
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. McCombie, physics.
Favorite song: “Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Sports, hunting and lifting.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because it is fierce.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt
Most influential person on my athletic career: Both my parents.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central graduate Parker Gregg
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 5-6 Class 4A basketball championship.
How I got my start: My dad signed me up for flag football for the Lilly Raiders.
Future goal: Attend college to obtain a degree.
– Jake Oswalt
