Name: Will Spochart
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Steve and Julie Spochart, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In football, 2019 second team all-state, two-time all-WestPAC; in basketball, first-team all-county, all-WestPAC, 1,000 point scorer; in baseball, two-time all-conference.
Coaches' quotes: “Will is not only a great athlete, but he has a tremendous work ethic. In football, he was a true student of the game. He was constantly watching film and trying to better himself as a player.” — Berlin football coach Doug Paul
“Will is a tremendous three-sport athlete that has shown a great commitment to his teammates and the Berlin community. On the basketball floor, he is a great scorer, but his ability to create for his teammates, defend, rebound and his basketball instincts make him a complete player. This versatility and his unselfishness provides something special for our team. Will has a strong work ethic and the time and energy he has put into his career has resulted in him being one of the top athletes in the area and being a key part to many successful teams at Berlin.” — Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser
Favorite subject: Statistics
Favorite movie: “The Waterboy”
Favorite book or video games: “NBA 2K” or “Madden”
Favorite food: Yamato’s steak and chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Craig (tech-ed)
Favorite song: “Sky Fall” by Travis Scott
Outside interest: Snowboarding
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Lion, because they’re self-motivated.
Favorite athletic team: Boston Celtics
Athlete most admired: Braden Fochtman
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Steve
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Logan Pfister
Proudest athletic achievement: Becoming Berlin’s first football player to achieve 1,000 yards in rushing and passing in one season.
How I got my start: Being around the gym and fields at a young age.
Future goal: Attend college and play football, then attend Pennsylvania State Police Academy to become a trooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.