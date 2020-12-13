Name: Will Spochart

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, basketball and baseball

Parents: Steve and Julie Spochart, of Berlin

Athletic achievements: In football, 2019 second team all-state, two-time all-WestPAC; in basketball, first-team all-county, all-WestPAC, 1,000 point scorer; in baseball, two-time all-conference.

Coaches' quotes: “Will is not only a great athlete, but he has a tremendous work ethic. In football, he was a true student of the game. He was constantly watching film and trying to better himself as a player.” — Berlin football coach Doug Paul

“Will is a tremendous three-sport athlete that has shown a great commitment to his teammates and the Berlin community. On the basketball floor, he is a great scorer, but his ability to create for his teammates, defend, rebound and his basketball instincts make him a complete player. This versatility and his unselfishness provides something special for our team. Will has a strong work ethic and the time and energy he has put into his career has resulted in him being one of the top athletes in the area and being a key part to many successful teams at Berlin.” — Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser

Favorite subject: Statistics

Favorite movie: “The Waterboy”

Favorite book or video games: “NBA 2K” or “Madden”

Favorite food: Yamato’s steak and chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Craig (tech-ed)

Favorite song: “Sky Fall” by Travis Scott

Outside interest: Snowboarding

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Lion, because they’re self-motivated.

Favorite athletic team: Boston Celtics

Athlete most admired: Braden Fochtman

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Steve

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Logan Pfister

Proudest athletic achievement: Becoming Berlin’s first football player to achieve 1,000 yards in rushing and passing in one season.

How I got my start: Being around the gym and fields at a young age.

Future goal: Attend college and play football, then attend Pennsylvania State Police Academy to become a trooper.

