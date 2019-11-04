Good Hit

McCort's quarterback Will Miller gives a hard hit to Trojan defender Isaiah Brandon in the second quarter at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Friday, September 27, 2019.

 By Todd Berkey
Name: William Miller

School: Bishop McCort Catholic High School

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, hockey, and baseball

Parents: Constance and Edward Miller, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: 2018 Point Stadium Fall Player of the Year, 2017 Point Stadium Fall Play of the Year, 2018 LHAC Football and Baseball All-Conference Teams, 2018 PIHL Hockey All-Star Team, third all-time Bishop McCort rusher

Coach’s quote: “Will is a natural athlete with plenty of raw talent. He has deceptive speed, and can play almost any position offense and defensively. Will is also a very good place kicker and punter.” - Bishop McCort football coach Brian Basile

Favorite subject: History 

Favorite movie: “Star Wars”

Favorite book or video game: “NHL 20”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gable, eighth-grade English

Favorite song: “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by the Beastie Boys

Outside interests: Fishing, skiing and camping

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, because they have strong vision and are focused.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Barry Sanders

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jackson Daugherty

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in both the Pennsylvania State baseball and hockey championships

How I got my start: I attended my brother’s sporting events at a young age, and fell in love with sports.

Future goal: To attend a four-year university and to continue my athletic career.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

