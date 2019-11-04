Name: William Miller
School: Bishop McCort Catholic High School
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, hockey, and baseball
Parents: Constance and Edward Miller, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2018 Point Stadium Fall Player of the Year, 2017 Point Stadium Fall Play of the Year, 2018 LHAC Football and Baseball All-Conference Teams, 2018 PIHL Hockey All-Star Team, third all-time Bishop McCort rusher
Coach’s quote: “Will is a natural athlete with plenty of raw talent. He has deceptive speed, and can play almost any position offense and defensively. Will is also a very good place kicker and punter.” - Bishop McCort football coach Brian Basile
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Star Wars”
Favorite book or video game: “NHL 20”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gable, eighth-grade English
Favorite song: “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by the Beastie Boys
Outside interests: Fishing, skiing and camping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, because they have strong vision and are focused.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Barry Sanders
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jackson Daugherty
Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in both the Pennsylvania State baseball and hockey championships
How I got my start: I attended my brother’s sporting events at a young age, and fell in love with sports.
Future goal: To attend a four-year university and to continue my athletic career.
