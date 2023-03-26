Name: Vinny Chirdon
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball, baseball and football
Parents: Joe and Angie Chirdon, of Loretto
Athletic achievements: In basketball, holds program record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 86, named to Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic, 2022-23 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second-team selection, 2022-23 District 6 Class 3A and 2021-22 Class 4A champions and 2022-23 PIAA semifinalist; in baseball, two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2021 District 6 Class 4A runner-up; in football, 2022 all-LHAC pick and two-time District 6 Class 3A runner-up.
Coach’s quote: “Vinny is one of the best shooters to ever come out of Penn Cambria and now holds the record for 3-pointers made in a single season (86). Vinny has really stepped up his defense as well this year and rebounding, which has been crucial. If I had to teach one shooting stroke to little kids, it would definitely be Vinny’s.” – Penn Cambria boys basketball coach Jim Ronan
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “Superbad”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Hamburger
Favorite teacher: Mr. McCombie, physics
Favorite song: “ ‘98 Braves” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: Twitter
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Golden Retriever because I think I’m very friendly.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Steel Valley senior Makhai Valentine
Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching the 2022-23 PIAA Class 3A basketball semifinals
How I got started: Playing basketball in first grade
Future goal: Attend St. Vincent College and get a master’s degree in data science while also playing football.
– Jake Oswalt
