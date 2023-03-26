Name: Vinny Chirdon

School: Penn Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball, baseball and football

Parents: Joe and Angie Chirdon, of Loretto

Athletic achievements: In basketball, holds program record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 86, named to Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic, 2022-23 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second-team selection, 2022-23 District 6 Class 3A and 2021-22 Class 4A champions and 2022-23 PIAA semifinalist; in baseball, two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2021 District 6 Class 4A runner-up; in football, 2022 all-LHAC pick and two-time District 6 Class 3A runner-up.

Coach’s quote: “Vinny is one of the best shooters to ever come out of Penn Cambria and now holds the record for 3-pointers made in a single season (86). Vinny has really stepped up his defense as well this year and rebounding, which has been crucial. If I had to teach one shooting stroke to little kids, it would definitely be Vinny’s.” – Penn Cambria boys basketball coach Jim Ronan

Favorite subject: Calculus

Favorite movie: “Superbad”

Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”

Favorite food: Hamburger

Favorite teacher: Mr. McCombie, physics

Favorite song: “ ‘98 Braves” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: Twitter

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Golden Retriever because I think I’m very friendly.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Steel Valley senior Makhai Valentine

Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching the 2022-23 PIAA Class 3A basketball semifinals

How I got started: Playing basketball in first grade

Future goal: Attend St. Vincent College and get a master’s degree in data science while also playing football.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

