Shade’s Tyler Valine goes up for a shot against Tussey Mountain during the 42nd Annual Mountain Cat Tournament at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Dec.13, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
Name: Tyler Valine

School: Shade

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and football

Parents: Kevin and Tracey Valine,  of Cairnbrook

Athletic achievements: Two District 5 basketball championships; WestPAC and District 5 football championships

Coach’s quote: “Tyler has a very high basketball IQ. He makes plays that don’t make the stat sheet. Tyler has always taken pride in his defense however he has developed into a well-rounded offensive threat. His improved offensive play is a major factor in our team’s success this season.” – Shade boys basketball coach Wade Fyock 

Favorite subject: AP-Chemistry

Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights” 

Favorite book or video game: “NHL 20”

Favorite food: Yamato

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Hill (government)

Favorite song: “Crew” by Goldlink

Outside interests: Playing video games and watching Penguins games with the boys

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Honey badger, it does not care about anything and takes what it wants.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Jake Guentzel

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My whole family, they have always supported me with everything that I have done.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kyi Wright from Farrell High School; he now plays football at Pitt.

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning basketball and football district championships

How I got my start: Playing youth sports with my friends.

Future goal: To graduate from college with a major in civil engineering. 

 

