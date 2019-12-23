Name: Tyler Valine
School: Shade
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and football
Parents: Kevin and Tracey Valine, of Cairnbrook
Athletic achievements: Two District 5 basketball championships; WestPAC and District 5 football championships
Coach’s quote: “Tyler has a very high basketball IQ. He makes plays that don’t make the stat sheet. Tyler has always taken pride in his defense however he has developed into a well-rounded offensive threat. His improved offensive play is a major factor in our team’s success this season.” – Shade boys basketball coach Wade Fyock
Favorite subject: AP-Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights”
Favorite book or video game: “NHL 20”
Favorite food: Yamato
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Hill (government)
Favorite song: “Crew” by Goldlink
Outside interests: Playing video games and watching Penguins games with the boys
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Honey badger, it does not care about anything and takes what it wants.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Jake Guentzel
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My whole family, they have always supported me with everything that I have done.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kyi Wright from Farrell High School; he now plays football at Pitt.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning basketball and football district championships
How I got my start: Playing youth sports with my friends.
Future goal: To graduate from college with a major in civil engineering.
