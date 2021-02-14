Name: Tyler Poznanski
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball and football
Parents: Stephen and Gina Poznanski, of Davidsville
Athletic achievements: In basketball, all-Somerset County team member, two-time WestPAC all-conference, Sweet 16 PIAA playoffs, WestPAC champion; in football, all-Somerset County team member; in baseball, Elite 8 PIAA playoffs, two-time District 5 champion, WestPAC champion
Coach’s quote: “Tyler is a fierce competitor with a quiet demeanor. He rarely gets rattled and just goes about his business. You may think he is having an average game, and then you read that he scored 25 or more points. He just finds a way to get it done.” — Conemaugh Township boys basketball coach Chuck Lesko
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K”
Favorite food: Crab legs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mainhart (government and economics)
Favorite song: “Soundtrack 2 My Life” by Kid Cudi
Outside interests: Golfing, fishing and working out
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are great leaders and relentless.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt Panthers
Athlete most admired: Mike Trout
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Has to be my brother, Jordan Poznanski
Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching the 1,000-point milestone in basketball
How I got my start: I remember going out in my backyard with my dad and brother, playing catch and shooting a mini basketball on our hoop in the driveway.
Future goal: Attend the University of Pitt-Johnstown (UPJ) and major in physical therapy.
