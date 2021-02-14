Name: Tyler Poznanski

School: Conemaugh Township

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, baseball and football

Parents: Stephen and Gina Poznanski, of Davidsville

Athletic achievements: In basketball, all-Somerset County team member, two-time WestPAC all-conference, Sweet 16 PIAA playoffs, WestPAC champion; in football, all-Somerset County team member; in baseball, Elite 8 PIAA playoffs, two-time District 5 champion, WestPAC champion

Coach’s quote: “Tyler is a fierce competitor with a quiet demeanor. He rarely gets rattled and just goes about his business. You may think he is having an average game, and then you read that he scored 25 or more points. He just finds a way to get it done.” — Conemaugh Township boys basketball coach Chuck Lesko

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K”

Favorite food: Crab legs

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mainhart (government and economics)

Favorite song: “Soundtrack 2 My Life” by Kid Cudi

Outside interests: Golfing, fishing and working out

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are great leaders and relentless.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt Panthers

Athlete most admired: Mike Trout

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Has to be my brother, Jordan Poznanski

Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching the 1,000-point milestone in basketball

How I got my start: I remember going out in my backyard with my dad and brother, playing catch and shooting a mini basketball on our hoop in the driveway.

Future goal: Attend the University of Pitt-Johnstown (UPJ) and major in physical therapy.

