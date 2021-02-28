Name: Tyler Mosorjak
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and baseball
Parents: Darla and Terry Graffius, of Southmont, and Stephen and Carrie Mosorjak, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: Two-year letterwinner for basketball; in baseball, three-year letterwinner, competed in the 2017 Pony League 13U World Series, Whittier, California, taking second place, first place with PNA in the 2018 Johnstown Pony League, first place with Johnstown Construction in the 2020 Johnstown Colt League.
Coach’s quote: “Tyler is the epitome of the term student-athlete. He is a young man that is focused on his goals and keeps his priorities in order. Tyler is a great leader by example both on and off the court. His hard work in the offseason has improved his functional strength and agility, which has increased his role on our team and has led to him having a great senior season heading into the playoffs. He has always been a great defender and rebounder, but his offensive improvement has really been a much-needed asset to our team this season. Because of his work ethic, Tyler has a bright future ahead of him.” — Westmont Hilltop boys basketball coach Dave Roman Jr.
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Christmas Vacation”
Favorite book or video game: “NHL 2021”
Favorite food: Chicken parmigiana
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Callihan (civics)
Favorite song: “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band
Outside interests: Golf, fishing, video games and riding bikes
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would like to be an eagle because of their strength and agility. Eagles pay close attention to everything around them, and are patient when waiting for an opportunity.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Cole Wagner
Proudest athletic achievement: Taking second place in the Pony League 13U World Series
How I got my start: My parents. They helped me get started in basketball and baseball at a very young age and have supported me every step of the way.
Future goal: Attend Indiana (Pa.) for special education.
