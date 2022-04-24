Name: Tyler Alexander
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Rick Alexander and Hope Miller, of Portage
Athletic achievements: Three-year varsity letterman, 2021 WestPAC champions and runner-up for a 2020 national championship with my travel team, US Elite.
Coach’s quote: “Tyler is an outstanding player for our team. Tyler is a three-year starter and really works to improve his game in and out of season. He is a great leader and a captain for the Mustangs.” – Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite book: “Gym Candy” by Carl Deuker
Favorite food: Chinese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bearer, robotics
Favorite song: “Heartless” by Kanye West
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and lifting weights
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A penguin because they are my favorite animal.
Favorite athletic team: New York Yankees
Athlete most admired: Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Rick
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State University baseball signee Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing a no-hitter this season against Conemaugh Valley on April 12.
How I got my start: When I was 4 years old and started playing tee-ball.
Future goal: To go to Delgado Community College in Louisiana to obtain an associate degree in engineering science and continue my baseball career.
- Jake Oswalt
