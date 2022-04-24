Name: Tyler Alexander

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Baseball

Parents: Rick Alexander and Hope Miller, of Portage

Athletic achievements: Three-year varsity letterman, 2021 WestPAC champions and runner-up for a 2020 national championship with my travel team, US Elite.

Coach’s quote: “Tyler is an outstanding player for our team. Tyler is a three-year starter and really works to improve his game in and out of season. He is a great leader and a captain for the Mustangs.” – Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite book: “Gym Candy” by Carl Deuker

Favorite food: Chinese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bearer, robotics

Favorite song: “Heartless” by Kanye West

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and lifting weights

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A penguin because they are my favorite animal.

Favorite athletic team: New York Yankees

Athlete most admired: Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Rick

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State University baseball signee Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing a no-hitter this season against Conemaugh Valley on April 12.

How I got my start: When I was 4 years old and started playing tee-ball.

Future goal: To go to Delgado Community College in Louisiana to obtain an associate degree in engineering science and continue my baseball career.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

