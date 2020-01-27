Bishop Carroll v. Monessen boys.jpg

Bishop Carroll’s Tristan McDannell, left, looks to pass in front of Monessen’s Devin Whitlock during a PIAA Class A second-round state playoff game at Greensburg-Salem High School in Greensburg, PA., Tuesday, Mar.12, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Name: Tristan McDannell

School: Bishop Carroll Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Monty and Dawn McDannell, of Queen

Athletic achievements: Two-time all-state team member, all-Mirror team, District 6 champion in 2018, 1,000-point scorer.

Coach’s quote: “Tristan has been an important part of our basketball program for four years. He comes to practice every day looking to get better. Being a senior now, I am trying to get him to become a teacher and a coach on and off the court for the younger players. He is definitely dedicated to the game!” — Bishop Carroll boys basketball coach Cosie Aliquo

Favorite subject: Spanish 4

Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” with Alex Karlheim

Favorite food: Georgette Ostinowsky’s macaroni and cheese

Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Seymour, Spanish 4 and Mrs. Beyer, trigonometry

Favorite song: “Good News” by Mac Miller

Outside interests: Traveling and listening to music

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, so I could fly.

Favorite athletic team: Brooklyn Nets

Athlete most admired: Luka Doncic

Most influential persons on my athletic career: Logan McDannell and my parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Oscar Tshiebwe

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 6 championship with my teammates in 2018.

How I got my start: My brother Logan gave me a basketball and I loved it.

Future goal: Play college basketball then attend chiropractic school.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

