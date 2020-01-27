Name: Tristan McDannell
School: Bishop Carroll Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Monty and Dawn McDannell, of Queen
Athletic achievements: Two-time all-state team member, all-Mirror team, District 6 champion in 2018, 1,000-point scorer.
Coach’s quote: “Tristan has been an important part of our basketball program for four years. He comes to practice every day looking to get better. Being a senior now, I am trying to get him to become a teacher and a coach on and off the court for the younger players. He is definitely dedicated to the game!” — Bishop Carroll boys basketball coach Cosie Aliquo
Favorite subject: Spanish 4
Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” with Alex Karlheim
Favorite food: Georgette Ostinowsky’s macaroni and cheese
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Seymour, Spanish 4 and Mrs. Beyer, trigonometry
Favorite song: “Good News” by Mac Miller
Outside interests: Traveling and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, so I could fly.
Favorite athletic team: Brooklyn Nets
Athlete most admired: Luka Doncic
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Logan McDannell and my parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Oscar Tshiebwe
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 6 championship with my teammates in 2018.
How I got my start: My brother Logan gave me a basketball and I loved it.
Future goal: Play college basketball then attend chiropractic school.
