Name: Trevor Tustin
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field and football
Parents: Cathy Vasilko and Brian Tustin, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In track, 2019 District 6 team champions, Bedford Giant Eagle Invitational runner of the meet, PIAA state qualifier, 100- and 200-meter dash school records; in football, Point Stadium play of the year, WTAJ play of the year, offensive team player of the year, Western PA all-star team, 2019 The Tribune-Democrat all-area team, 2018 and 2019 District 6 champions and Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic selection.
Coach’s quote: “Thank you so much for recognizing Trevor ‘The Rocket’ Tustin as the spotlight athlete. He is the fastest kid that I have ever coached and, by far, one of the most humble. It’s a shame that he didn’t get a chance to run in 2020 because he was ready to fly.” — Richland track and field coach Chris Mangus
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Troy”
Favorite book or video game: “David the Great” by Mark Rutland
Favorite food: Crab legs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Kubay, history
Favorite song: “Build My Life” by Pat Barrett
Outside interests: Adventuring, fishing, swimming, skiing, working out and spending time with my friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: The Siberian tiger because it is an apex predator and majestic looking.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Julio Jones
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Cathy
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Julian Fleming
Proudest athletic achievement: Setting the school records for the 100- and 200-meter dash.
How I got my start: Playing football for the Richland Rockets in first grade.
Future goal: Travel the world; live a life that honors God and help others as much as I can.
