Name: Trent Rozich
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and soccer
Parents: Brian and Michele Rozich, of Richland
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2020 District 6 Class 3A champions, 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2021 Mountain Cat Tournament MVP; in soccer, 2021 District 6 Class 2A champions, 2020 and 2021 Laurel Highlands All-Conference Selection and 2021 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association Class 2A all-state selection.
Coach’s quote: “Trent offers great versatility on both sides of the court. His ability to make plays for himself and his teammates is a game-changer.”
– Richland boys basketball coach Joel Kaminsky
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: BBQ ribs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jones, U.S. Government
Favorite song: “Collard Greens” by SchoolboyQ and Kendrick Lamar
Outside interests: Biking, camping, golf, running and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what would it be and why?: A giraffe because they are tall and do their own thing.
Favorite athletic team: Oregon Ducks
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and my coaches
Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Laurel Highlands High School junior Rodney Gallagher
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 all-state soccer team
How I got my start: My parents signed me up for all type of sports when I was around 4 and fell in love with basketball and soccer.
Future goal: To attend college and pursue my love of sports and win one final District 6 championship in basketball.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.