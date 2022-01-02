Name: Trent Rozich

School: Richland

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and soccer

Parents: Brian and Michele Rozich, of Richland

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2020 District 6 Class 3A champions, 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2021 Mountain Cat Tournament MVP; in soccer, 2021 District 6 Class 2A champions, 2020 and 2021 Laurel Highlands All-Conference Selection and 2021 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association Class 2A all-state selection.

Coach’s quote: “Trent offers great versatility on both sides of the court. His ability to make plays for himself and his teammates is a game-changer.”

– Richland boys basketball coach Joel Kaminsky

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: Step Brothers”

Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: BBQ ribs

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jones, U.S. Government

Favorite song: “Collard Greens” by SchoolboyQ and Kendrick Lamar

Outside interests: Biking, camping, golf, running and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what would it be and why?: A giraffe because they are tall and do their own thing.

Favorite athletic team: Oregon Ducks

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and my coaches

Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Laurel Highlands High School junior Rodney Gallagher

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 all-state soccer team

How I got my start: My parents signed me up for all type of sports when I was around 4 and fell in love with basketball and soccer.

Future goal: To attend college and pursue my love of sports and win one final District 6 championship in basketball.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

