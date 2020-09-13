Toby Cree

Central Cambria senior Toby Cree is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Name: Toby Cree

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country and track and field

Parents: Cory and Iris Cree, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In cross country, third place at LHAC meet, fourth place at District 6 meet, 12th place at PIAA Championships, and to be part of the 2019 District 6-AA boys team title.

Coach’s quote: “Toby is a great runner, a great leader and a great human being! Simply put, he pours his heart and soul into every aspect of his life, and those who are lucky enough to be around him, have a better life because of it.” — Central Cambria cross country coach Randy Wilson

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

Favorite book: “Seabiscuit” by Laura Hillenbrand

Favorite foods: French fries and pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Matt

Miller (history)

Favorite song: “Rich Girl” by Hall and Oates

Outside interests: Being outdoors, riding bikes, hiking, watching “The Office” on Netflix

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would most certainly be a cat. I have always had a fascination towards cats. They are big, strong and are the rulers of their domains.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Athlete most admired: Matthew Centrowitz Jr.

Most influential person on my athletic career: Bryce Descavish

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Nathan Kuntz

Proudest athletic achievement: Being able to make varsity for the District 6 race my junior year.

How I got my start: My coach, Randy Wilson, convinced me to run back in seventh grade and I have been running with him ever since.

Future goal: Be able to race at states with my teammates beside me.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

