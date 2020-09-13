Name: Toby Cree
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Cory and Iris Cree, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In cross country, third place at LHAC meet, fourth place at District 6 meet, 12th place at PIAA Championships, and to be part of the 2019 District 6-AA boys team title.
Coach’s quote: “Toby is a great runner, a great leader and a great human being! Simply put, he pours his heart and soul into every aspect of his life, and those who are lucky enough to be around him, have a better life because of it.” — Central Cambria cross country coach Randy Wilson
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”
Favorite book: “Seabiscuit” by Laura Hillenbrand
Favorite foods: French fries and pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Matt
Miller (history)
Favorite song: “Rich Girl” by Hall and Oates
Outside interests: Being outdoors, riding bikes, hiking, watching “The Office” on Netflix
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would most certainly be a cat. I have always had a fascination towards cats. They are big, strong and are the rulers of their domains.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Matthew Centrowitz Jr.
Most influential person on my athletic career: Bryce Descavish
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Nathan Kuntz
Proudest athletic achievement: Being able to make varsity for the District 6 race my junior year.
How I got my start: My coach, Randy Wilson, convinced me to run back in seventh grade and I have been running with him ever since.
Future goal: Be able to race at states with my teammates beside me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.