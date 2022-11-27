Name: Tanner Shirley
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, golf, basketball and baseball
Parents: Scott and Stephanie Shirley, of Davidsville
Athletic achievements: In football, two-time WestPAC selection, two-time Somerset County All-24 Team selection, 2021 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area first-team selection, MaxPreps Athlete of the Week and set school records in career passing yards, career passing touchdowns, single-game passing yards and single-game passing touchdowns; in golf, two-time WestPAC team champions and two-time District 5 Class 2A team runners-up; in basketball, two-time District 5 Class 2A champions, all-WestPAC selection and Somerset County first-team selection; in baseball, 2021 Somerset County first-team selection and 2022 second-team pick.
Coaches’ quote: “Tanner is a one-of-a-kind type of student-athlete. He goes about his business in a workman-like manner and is the epitome of what a student-athlete should be. He is a very special young man who will enjoy much success in life.” – Conemaugh Township boys basketball coach Chuck Lesko
“Tanner is a complete class act. He does everything the right way and does so very quietly and humble. He is the standard.” – Conemaugh Township football coach Tony Penna Jr.
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “We Are Marshall”
Favorite video game: “NCAA Football 14”
Favorite food: Crab legs
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Mainhart, government
Favorite song: “Light My Love” by Greta Van Fleet
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Golfing with friends and swimming
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a silverback gorilla because nobody’s going to mess with one of those.
Favorite athletic team: Duke University men’s basketball
Athlete most admired: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Most influential person on my athletic career: My Pop, John Haines
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and California (Pa.) football player Will Spochart
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 2A basketball championships.
How I got my start: I’ve always had a ball in my hands since I was a toddler.
Future goal: Attend a four-year university to major in civil engineering.
– Jake Oswalt
