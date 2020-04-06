Name: Tanner Kobal
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Steve and Lori Kobal, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Student Athlete of the Year, three-year letterman.
Coach’s quote: “Tanner is a ‘we before me’-type of player. Since his freshman year Tanner has been a critical part of the Johnstown baseball team, playing various infield positions as well as pitching. He was a player that challenged his coaches on a daily basis to make him a better player, adapted, and made adjustments to be a highly competitive player at Johnstown. His academic success and work ethic will allow him to excel as he moves onto college and college athletics. Tanner has been a role model for his teammates, as well as inspiring the future baseball players within the community. Tanner is a fan favorite with our elementary students.” — Greater Johnstown baseball coach Kerry Pfeil
Favorite subject: College algebra
Favorite movie: “Fast and Furious”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL 20”
Favorite foods: Burger & fries
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Tomak, history
Favorite song: “Ashley” by Stunna 4 Vegas featuring Dababy
Outside interests: Swimming, skimboarding, playing basketball, video games, hanging out with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A black Jaguar because they look unique and are fierce.
Favorite athletic team: Louisiana State baseball
Athlete most admired: Lamar Jackson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Steve
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mason Ronan
Proudest athletic achievement: Three-year letterman
How I got my start: I would always play baseball with my dad and other family members and I really enjoyed it so my dad signed me up to play at GJYL.
Future goal: Attend La Roche University majoring in finance while continuing to play baseball at the collegiate level. Afterward, I plan to pursue a master’s degree leading to a potential career in financial planning.
