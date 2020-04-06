Tanner Kobal

Greater Johnstown senior Tanner Kobal is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, April 7, 2020. 

 Submitted photo

Name: Tanner Kobal

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Baseball

Parents: Steve and Lori Kobal, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Student Athlete of the Year, three-year letterman.

Coach’s quote: “Tanner is a ‘we before me’-type of player. Since his freshman year Tanner has been a critical part of the Johnstown baseball team, playing various infield positions as well as pitching. He was a player that challenged his coaches on a daily basis to make him a better player, adapted, and made adjustments to be a highly competitive player at Johnstown. His academic success and work ethic will allow him to excel as he moves onto college and college athletics. Tanner has been a role model for his teammates, as well as inspiring the future baseball players within the community. Tanner is a fan favorite with our elementary students.” — Greater Johnstown baseball coach Kerry Pfeil

Favorite subject: College algebra

Favorite movie: “Fast and Furious”

Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL 20”

Favorite foods: Burger & fries

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Tomak, history

Favorite song: “Ashley” by Stunna 4 Vegas featuring Dababy

Outside interests: Swimming, skimboarding, playing basketball, video games, hanging out with family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A black Jaguar because they look unique and are fierce.

Favorite athletic team: Louisiana State baseball

Athlete most admired: Lamar Jackson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Steve

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mason Ronan

Proudest athletic achievement: Three-year letterman

How I got my start: I would always play baseball with my dad and other family members and I really enjoyed it so my dad signed me up to play at GJYL.

Future goal: Attend La Roche University majoring in finance while continuing to play baseball at the collegiate level. Afterward, I plan to pursue a master’s degree leading to a potential career in financial planning.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you