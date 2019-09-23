Name: Seth Conaway
School: Glendale (in co-op with Cambria Heights)
Age: 16
Grade: 11
Sports: Soccer, track
Parents: Carol and Bob Conaway, of Fallentimber
Athletic achievements: Breaking Glendale High School’s record for the mile, scoring seven goals in two games, and scoring the game-winning goal against Bishop Carroll.
Coach’s quote: “Seth has had a strong start to the season for us. In the first seven games, he has scored a goal in five of them for a total of 10 goals. Seth not only has the ability to score, but he has a tremendous understanding of the game. In my four years as head coach, he definitely has one of the highest soccer IQs of anyone I have coached. Seth has worked extremely hard to get better on a daily basis and I could not be more proud of him for this recognition. He makes our team better on a daily basis with his work ethic, strong play and ability to communicate player movement throughout the game.” — Cambria Heights boys soccer coach Adam Strasser
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious” franchise
Favorite book or video game: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Richard Kiyosaki
Favorite food: Cherry pie
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gates, math
Favorite song: “Night Moves” by Bob Seger
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and riding
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, so I can fly high.
Favorite athletic team: Cambria Heights soccer
Athlete most admired: Lionel Messi
Most influential person on my athletic career: My gram
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Philly travel teams
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring the game-winning goal against Bishop Carroll
How I got my start: Playing AYSO soccer when I was 4.
Future goal: To proceed with my athletic career into college and to become a successful person after college.
