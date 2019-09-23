Seth Conaway

Glendale junior Seth Conaway, who plays soccer for Cambria Heights as part of a co-op, is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Name: Seth Conaway

School: Glendale (in co-op with Cambria Heights)

Age: 16

Grade: 11

Sports: Soccer, track

Parents: Carol and Bob Conaway, of Fallentimber

Athletic achievements: Breaking Glendale High School’s record for the mile, scoring seven goals in two games, and scoring the game-winning goal against Bishop Carroll.

Coach’s quote: “Seth has had a strong start to the season for us. In the first seven games, he has scored a goal in five of them for a total of 10 goals. Seth not only has the ability to score, but he has a tremendous understanding of the game. In my four years as head coach, he definitely has one of the highest soccer IQs of anyone I have coached. Seth has worked extremely hard to get better on a daily basis and I could not be more proud of him for this recognition. He makes our team better on a daily basis with his work ethic, strong play and ability to communicate player movement throughout the game.” — Cambria Heights boys soccer coach Adam Strasser

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious” franchise

Favorite book or video game: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Richard Kiyosaki

Favorite food: Cherry pie

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gates, math

Favorite song: “Night Moves” by Bob Seger

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and riding

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, so I can fly high.

Favorite athletic team: Cambria Heights soccer

Athlete most admired: Lionel Messi

Most influential person on my athletic career: My gram

Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Philly travel teams

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring the game-winning goal against Bishop Carroll

How I got my start: Playing AYSO soccer when I was 4.

Future goal: To proceed with my athletic career into college and to become a successful person after college.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.

