Name: Sam Sharbaugh
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Golf
Parents: Lee and Steph Sharbaugh, of Davidsville
Athletic achievements: 2023 Ebensburg Country Club High School Invitational champion, three-time all-WestPAC selection, three-time WestPAC team champions, 2020 District 5 Class 2A team champions and lowest individual score in Conemaugh Township history.
Coach’s quote: “Sam carries his positive attitude like a 15th club in his bag, a secret weapon that separates him from the pack. Just last week in a match, Sam made an unusual double bogey on a hole, I ran into him on the next hole and he said, ‘Don’t worry coach, minor setback, major comeback.’ He proceeded to eagle that next hole and get back in the hunt for medalist. His optimism, natural talent and work ethic make Sam an outstanding young man and the perfect leader for our team. It has been my honor to coach him for the last six years.” – Conemaugh Township golf coach Adam Thomas
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “Rocky IV”
Favorite video game: “PGA 2K23”
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Stankan, journalism
Favorite song: “Trip Around the Sun” by Kenny Chesney
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Golfing, hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A beaver because I’m a hard worker
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Golfer Tiger Woods
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Tony Orlandi
Proudest athletic achievement: Shooting a 33 (-3) for a school record
How I got my start: Playing on the weekends with my dad and just falling in love with the game.
Future goal: To go to college to study physical education and play golf at the collegiate level.
– Jake Oswalt
