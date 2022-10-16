Name: Sam Penna
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football and basketball
Parents: Jim and Beth Penna, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In football, three-time District 6 Class 2A champion, 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion and two-time The Tribune-Democrat All-Area second-team selection at defensive back; in basketball, two-time District 6 Class 3A champion, 2022 LHAC champion, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association third-team selection and named to 2021 Mountain Cat Tournament and Richland Holiday Classic teams.
Coach’s quote: “Sam has been a key factor in the success of our football program during the past several years, contributing to a variety of roles on offense, defense and special teams. Although he was one of the top returning receivers in the area as a junior, Sam has embraced the role of playing quarterback. He’s been an exceptional leader on and off the field, and I am proud of the way that he’s led this team to a successful season thus far.” – Richland football coach Brandon Bailey
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Donoughe, math
Favorite song: “Don’t Think Jesus” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Being with family/friends, reading the Bible, playing the Madden franchise and lifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an eagle because they can fly.
Favorite athletic team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jim
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: University of Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning District 6 titles in basketball and football.
How I got my start: I was basically born with a ball in my hand. When I was little, I never got a toy at the toy store. I always got a ball. My parents got me on any team I could be on and I constantly had games. Sports have always been my favorite hobby and they have helped me become who I am today.
Future goal: Play college football and get my master’s degree in psychology.
