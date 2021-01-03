Name: Ryan Weyandt

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Wrestling

Parents: Buck and Terri Weyandt, of South Fork

Athletic achievement: Fifth place at 2020 PIAA Class AA Championships

Coach’s quote: “Everything that Ryan has earned has come through hard work and dedication. He has put countless hours into this sport and deserves everything he achieves.” — Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer

Favorite subject: Environmental science

Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan”

Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Golden (Spanish)

Favorite song: “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, jujitsu and going to camp

If you were an animal what animal would you be and why?: A bear, I’m really calm until it’s time not to be.

Favorite athletic team: Lock Haven wrestling

Athlete most admired: Bo Nickal

Most influential people on my athletic career: Wow, so many I can’t name just one – Bill Bassett, John Miller, Jody and John Strittmatter and my family.

Most impressive athlete you ever competed against: Erik Gibson

Proudest athletic achievement: Placing fifth at states

How I got my start: My dad took me to a wrestling practice and I was hooked.

Future goal: To win a PIAA state title, get a degree from Lock Haven and win NCAA’s.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

