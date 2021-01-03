Name: Ryan Weyandt
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Wrestling
Parents: Buck and Terri Weyandt, of South Fork
Athletic achievement: Fifth place at 2020 PIAA Class AA Championships
Coach’s quote: “Everything that Ryan has earned has come through hard work and dedication. He has put countless hours into this sport and deserves everything he achieves.” — Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer
Favorite subject: Environmental science
Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan”
Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Golden (Spanish)
Favorite song: “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, jujitsu and going to camp
If you were an animal what animal would you be and why?: A bear, I’m really calm until it’s time not to be.
Favorite athletic team: Lock Haven wrestling
Athlete most admired: Bo Nickal
Most influential people on my athletic career: Wow, so many I can’t name just one – Bill Bassett, John Miller, Jody and John Strittmatter and my family.
Most impressive athlete you ever competed against: Erik Gibson
Proudest athletic achievement: Placing fifth at states
How I got my start: My dad took me to a wrestling practice and I was hooked.
Future goal: To win a PIAA state title, get a degree from Lock Haven and win NCAA’s.
