Conemaugh Valley senior Ryan Sida is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. 

Name: Ryan Sida

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Jim and Leslie Sida, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Four years of varsity basketball and two years of junior high basketball.

Coach’s quote: “Ryan is a fierce competitor. He plays with all his heart and holds nothing back. His intensity level is always high and that has raised the bar for the entire team this season.” — Conemaugh Valley boys basketball coach Eric Miller

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “42”

Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K 20”

Favorite food: Cheesesteak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Moran, mathematics

Favorite song: “7.62” by YFN Lucci

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Black mamba, because of the late Kobe Bryant.

Favorite athletic team: L.A. Lakers

Athlete most admired: LeBron James

Most influential person on my athletic career: The late coach Bill Hohan

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Adam Cecere

Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Ferndale all three times in my last season.

How I got my start: Started in Duke Andrews League in second grade.

Future goal: Play basketball in college or overseas.

