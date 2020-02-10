Name: Ryan Sida
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Jim and Leslie Sida, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Four years of varsity basketball and two years of junior high basketball.
Coach’s quote: “Ryan is a fierce competitor. He plays with all his heart and holds nothing back. His intensity level is always high and that has raised the bar for the entire team this season.” — Conemaugh Valley boys basketball coach Eric Miller
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “42”
Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K 20”
Favorite food: Cheesesteak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Moran, mathematics
Favorite song: “7.62” by YFN Lucci
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Black mamba, because of the late Kobe Bryant.
Favorite athletic team: L.A. Lakers
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: The late coach Bill Hohan
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Adam Cecere
Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Ferndale all three times in my last season.
How I got my start: Started in Duke Andrews League in second grade.
Future goal: Play basketball in college or overseas.
