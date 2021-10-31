Name: Ryan Haluska

School: Cambria Heights

Age:18

Grade: 12

Sport: Football

Parents: Daryl and Nissy Haluska, of Patton

Athletic achievements: 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2021 Coal Bowl champs

Coach’s quote: “His work ethic is second to none. He is such a hard worker. He’s a guy that motivates his teammates to match his work ethic. He’s a great football player, but an even better person. He’s a great example of what a Cambria Heights student-athlete should be. He’s just a great ambassador for our program. He’s a guy that runs very hard and gives his all every single week. He’s had a lot of success this year, but he’s also contributed to the success of everyone else because so many teams are keying on him.” – Cambria Heights football coach Jarrod Lewis

Favorite subject: Environmental science

Favorite movie: “Rudy”

Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL 22”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jeff Meidinger, engineering and design

Favorite song: “Hotel California” by The Eagles

Outside interests: Firefighting, fishing and drag racing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle because they are a symbol of bravery, courage, honor and pride.

Favorite athletic team: Green Bay Packers

Athlete most admired: James Conner

Most influential person on my athletic career: Andrew Gause, my eighth-grade football coach

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland graduate and New Hampshire wide receiver Caleb Burke

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 Heritage Conference football title.

How I got my start: Fell in love with the game when I was little and dedicated a lot of time and hard work to get where I am today.

Future goal: Pursue a fire protection career in the United States Air Force.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

