Name: Ryan Haluska
School: Cambria Heights
Age:18
Grade: 12
Sport: Football
Parents: Daryl and Nissy Haluska, of Patton
Athletic achievements: 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2021 Coal Bowl champs
Coach’s quote: “His work ethic is second to none. He is such a hard worker. He’s a guy that motivates his teammates to match his work ethic. He’s a great football player, but an even better person. He’s a great example of what a Cambria Heights student-athlete should be. He’s just a great ambassador for our program. He’s a guy that runs very hard and gives his all every single week. He’s had a lot of success this year, but he’s also contributed to the success of everyone else because so many teams are keying on him.” – Cambria Heights football coach Jarrod Lewis
Favorite subject: Environmental science
Favorite movie: “Rudy”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL 22”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jeff Meidinger, engineering and design
Favorite song: “Hotel California” by The Eagles
Outside interests: Firefighting, fishing and drag racing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle because they are a symbol of bravery, courage, honor and pride.
Favorite athletic team: Green Bay Packers
Athlete most admired: James Conner
Most influential person on my athletic career: Andrew Gause, my eighth-grade football coach
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland graduate and New Hampshire wide receiver Caleb Burke
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 Heritage Conference football title.
How I got my start: Fell in love with the game when I was little and dedicated a lot of time and hard work to get where I am today.
Future goal: Pursue a fire protection career in the United States Air Force.
– Jake Oswalt
