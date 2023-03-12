Name: Ryan Craft
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Derek and Heather Craft, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association third-team selection and 2022-23 Laurel Highland Athletic Conference pick.
Coach’s quote: “Ryan has followed up his third-team all-county selection last season with a great encore performance in his senior campaign. He has elevated his game from being primarily a 3-point shooter to being a three-level scorer. He has improved his ball handling and decision making, which has made everyone around him better. He’s one of the best offensive players that I have ever coached.” – Westmont Hilltop boys basketball coach Dave Roman Jr.
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious”
Favorite video game: “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Callihan, history
Favorite song: “Statement” by Gherbo
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Cars
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast.
Favorite athletic team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Athlete most admired: Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving
Most influential people on my athletic career: My dad and mom
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Greater Johnstown junior Jahmir Collins
Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in our last regular-season game on Feb. 14.
How I got my start: Elementary basketball
Future goal: Play college basketball
