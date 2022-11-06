Name: Ryan Blubaugh

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football and basketball

Parents: Julia Blubaugh and the late Ralph Blubaugh II, of Berlin

Athletic achievements: In football, three-year letterman and all-WestPAC selection; in basketball, three-year letterman and all-WestPAC pick

Coach’s quote: “Ryan is not only a great athlete but he is also a great young man. He is one of the most gifted athletes I have coached. His jumping ability is second to none. He is also a great leader to the younger players on our team. It is players like him that make me look good as a coach.”

– Berlin Brothersvalley football coach Doug Paul

Favorite subject: Health/physical education

Favorite movie: “Hustle”

Favorite video game: “PGA Tour 2K21”

Favorite food: Ham and cheese Hot Pocket

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Shubik, English

Favorite song: “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging with the boys

Favorite athletic team: Minnesota Vikings

Athlete most admired: Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss

Most influential person on my athletic career: Braden Fochtman

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in the 2021 PIAA Class 1A basketball championship game.

How I got my start: I just wanted to do what my older brother Cole was doing

Future goal: State championship in both basketball and football.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you