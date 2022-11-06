Name: Ryan Blubaugh
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football and basketball
Parents: Julia Blubaugh and the late Ralph Blubaugh II, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In football, three-year letterman and all-WestPAC selection; in basketball, three-year letterman and all-WestPAC pick
Coach’s quote: “Ryan is not only a great athlete but he is also a great young man. He is one of the most gifted athletes I have coached. His jumping ability is second to none. He is also a great leader to the younger players on our team. It is players like him that make me look good as a coach.”
– Berlin Brothersvalley football coach Doug Paul
Favorite subject: Health/physical education
Favorite movie: “Hustle”
Favorite video game: “PGA Tour 2K21”
Favorite food: Ham and cheese Hot Pocket
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Shubik, English
Favorite song: “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging with the boys
Favorite athletic team: Minnesota Vikings
Athlete most admired: Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss
Most influential person on my athletic career: Braden Fochtman
Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in the 2021 PIAA Class 1A basketball championship game.
How I got my start: I just wanted to do what my older brother Cole was doing
Future goal: State championship in both basketball and football.
- Jake Oswalt
