Name: Ross Dull

School: Chestnut Ridge

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Wrestling

Parents: Brad and Kim Dull, of Alum Bank

Athletic achievements: Three-time state qualifier, 2021 PIAA Class 2A seventh-place medalist, two-time District 5 champion, over 100 career victories and 2019 Powerade Tournament medalist.

Coach’s quote: “Ross is an amazing young man. He has not only impacted our program in a positive way, but he has had a lifelong impact on me. Ross has shown in high school wrestling if you put pressure on a guy for six minutes, you can rack up a lot of high school wins.”

– Chestnut Ridge wrestling coach Josh Deputy

Favorite subject: CADD (Computer Aided Drafting Design) with Mr. Fleegle

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”

Favorite video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Fleegle, CADD

Favorite song: “Dirt Road” by Kidd G

Outside interests: Golf, softball and hanging with friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are never satisfied and always hungry.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State wrestling

Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Deputy

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory senior and Ohio State commit Nic Bouzakis

Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 PIAA Class 2A seventh-place medalist in wrestling.

How I got my start: I fell in love with the sport at an early age in kindergarten.

Future goal: Become a state champion.

