Name: Ross Dull
School: Chestnut Ridge
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Wrestling
Parents: Brad and Kim Dull, of Alum Bank
Athletic achievements: Three-time state qualifier, 2021 PIAA Class 2A seventh-place medalist, two-time District 5 champion, over 100 career victories and 2019 Powerade Tournament medalist.
Coach’s quote: “Ross is an amazing young man. He has not only impacted our program in a positive way, but he has had a lifelong impact on me. Ross has shown in high school wrestling if you put pressure on a guy for six minutes, you can rack up a lot of high school wins.”
– Chestnut Ridge wrestling coach Josh Deputy
Favorite subject: CADD (Computer Aided Drafting Design) with Mr. Fleegle
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Fleegle, CADD
Favorite song: “Dirt Road” by Kidd G
Outside interests: Golf, softball and hanging with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are never satisfied and always hungry.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State wrestling
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Deputy
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory senior and Ohio State commit Nic Bouzakis
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 PIAA Class 2A seventh-place medalist in wrestling.
How I got my start: I fell in love with the sport at an early age in kindergarten.
Future goal: Become a state champion.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.