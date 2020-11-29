Name: Reilly Malcolm

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer, track and field and tennis

Parents: Robert and Shauna Malcolm, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In soccer, three-time District 6 champion, two-time LHAC champion

Coach’s quote: “Since Reilly was a freshman, he’s always been a kid the team could rely on. He’s on a very short list of kids to start all four years at Westmont. Seeing him grow over these last four years, both on and off the field, has been a privilege. With his work ethic and determination, the future is limitless.” — Westmont Hilltop boys soccer coach Jason Hughes

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Spider-Man 3”

Favorite book or video game: “FIFA”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Cordek (AP biology)

Favorite song: “Blessings” by Lecrae

Outside interests: Pick-up basketball, fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A falcon, because it would be cool to be able to fly.

Favorite athletic team: Los Angeles Lakers

Athlete most admired: LeBron James

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Robert

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Quaker Valley soccer player Dom Reiler

Proudest athletic achievement: Undefeated District 6 champions in 2018.

How I got my start: I started playing AYSO soccer when I was 4.

Future goal: Become a physician

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

