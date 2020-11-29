Name: Reilly Malcolm
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, track and field and tennis
Parents: Robert and Shauna Malcolm, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In soccer, three-time District 6 champion, two-time LHAC champion
Coach’s quote: “Since Reilly was a freshman, he’s always been a kid the team could rely on. He’s on a very short list of kids to start all four years at Westmont. Seeing him grow over these last four years, both on and off the field, has been a privilege. With his work ethic and determination, the future is limitless.” — Westmont Hilltop boys soccer coach Jason Hughes
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man 3”
Favorite book or video game: “FIFA”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Cordek (AP biology)
Favorite song: “Blessings” by Lecrae
Outside interests: Pick-up basketball, fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A falcon, because it would be cool to be able to fly.
Favorite athletic team: Los Angeles Lakers
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Robert
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Quaker Valley soccer player Dom Reiler
Proudest athletic achievement: Undefeated District 6 champions in 2018.
How I got my start: I started playing AYSO soccer when I was 4.
Future goal: Become a physician
