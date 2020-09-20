Reed Niebauer

Penn Cambria senior Reed Niebauer is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Name: Reed Niebauer

School: Penn Cambria

Age: 18 

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer, cross country and track and field

Parents: Todd and Tonya Niebauer, of Cresson

Athletic achievements: Selected LHAC all-conference in 2019, selected to second team 2019 Mirror boys soccer all-stars

Coach’s quote: “Reed is one of the most dedicated and hard-working players I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. I have had multiple coaches come up to me after a game and say that Reed made one of the best saves they have ever seen. He has made saves that should be on SportsCenter top 10. Reed is a prime example of leadership to the underclassmen and will surely be missed this time next year.” — Penn Cambria boys soccer coach Nick Wanyo

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Back to the Future”

Favorite book: “The Land” by Aleron Kong

Favorite video game: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

Favorite food: Stromboli

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Holly Smith, English

Favorite song: “Violet” by Hippo Campus

Outside interests: Theatre, lifting weights, riding my bike, hanging out with friends, playing video games and spending time with my brother.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Bears are my favorite animal, but I would want to be a penguin so I could slide around on the ice all day like it’s a giant Slip-N-Slide.

Favorite athletic team: Iowa Hawkeyes

Athlete most admired: Muhammad Ali

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jackson Hudkins

Proudest athletic achievement: Earning a shutout against Central Cambria in the district playoffs.

How I got my start: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4, but I only started playing as a goalkeeper at one of my indoor games in fifth grade. Our keeper had to leave at halftime, so we were looking for someone to volunteer for the second half. I said, “Sure, why not,” and I loved it.

Future goal: Make it to the district finals with my team and play in college.

