Name: Quinn Egal
School: Somerset
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer and tennis
Parents: Henry and Christine Egal, of Friedens
Athletic achievements: In soccer, all-conference and all-state team selections in 2019; in tennis, two-time district champion and all-conference.
Coach’s quote: “Quinn has shown a good deal of growth over the years and developed into a dynamic midfielder. He is the type of player that is capable of making those around him better. With 18 goals and 24 assists, he figured in on 42% of our goal production this past season. He finished his career with 46 assists, which is a career high for anyone since I have been coaching at Somerset for 13 years.” — Somerset boys soccer coach Mark Wassilchalk
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “Avatar”
Favorite book or video game: “FIFA”
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Barry Sanner, calculus
Favorite song: “Man of the Year” by Logic
Outside interests: Playing tennis, running and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle because they can fly, and it’s my last name.
Favorite athletic team: Real Madrid
Athlete most admired: Luka Modric
Most influential person on my athletic career: Mark Wassilchalk
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jacob Adams
Proudest athletic achievement: Selected to 2019 all-state soccer team
How I got my start: Playing AYSO when I was 4 years old.
Future goal: Graduate from a four-year university with a degree in actuarial science.
