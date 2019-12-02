Quinn Egal

Somerset senior Quinn Egal is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Name: Quinn Egal

School: Somerset

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer and tennis

Parents: Henry and Christine Egal, of Friedens

Athletic achievements: In soccer, all-conference and all-state team selections in 2019; in tennis, two-time district champion and all-conference. 

Coach’s quote: “Quinn has shown a good deal of growth over the years and developed into a dynamic midfielder. He is the type of player that is capable of making those around him better. With 18 goals and 24 assists, he figured in on 42% of our goal production this past season. He finished his career with 46 assists, which is a career high for anyone since I have been coaching at Somerset for 13 years.” — Somerset boys soccer coach Mark Wassilchalk

Favorite subject: Calculus

Favorite movie: “Avatar”

Favorite book or video game: “FIFA”

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Barry Sanner, calculus

Favorite song: “Man of the Year” by Logic

Outside interests: Playing tennis, running and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle because they can fly, and it’s my last name.

Favorite athletic team: Real Madrid

Athlete most admired: Luka Modric

Most influential person on my athletic career: Mark Wassilchalk

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jacob Adams

Proudest athletic achievement: Selected to 2019 all-state soccer team

How I got my start: Playing AYSO when I was 4 years old.

Future goal: Graduate from a four-year university with a degree in actuarial science. 

