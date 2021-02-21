Name: Preston Rainey

School: Portage

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and football

Parents: Justin and April Rainey, of Portage

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman for basketball, all-WestPAC conference team, 1,000-point scorer.

Coaches quote: “Preston brings great energy to the floor every day, practice and/or games. He has been a consistent scorer for four years, but continues to add to his game each year. He is very confident in his abilities and is not afraid to take the big shot. He has been a great competitor to watch and coach!” — Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo 

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K21”

Favorite food: Fried chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Link (graphics and technology)

Favorite song: “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn

Outside interests: Playing Zone Wars with the boys

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog, because who doesn’t love a dog.

Favorite athletic team: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Athlete most admired: Derrick Rose

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Justin

Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley’s Will Spochart and Windber’s Aaron Willis

Proudest athletic achievements: Scoring my 1,000th point and playing in the 2020 District 6 championship basketball game

How I got my start: Coach Kargo called my parents and asked if I’d play back in first or second grade.

Future goal: Win a WestPAC basketball championship, then a District 6 title.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

