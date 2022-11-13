Name: Peyton Myers

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, basketball and track and field

Parents: Brian Myers and Connie Messina, of Northern Cambria

Athletic achievements: In football, recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and picked off four passes this season and 2021 all-Heritage Conference selection; in track and field, 2022 all-Heritage Conference pick.

Coach’s quote: “Peyton has been a leader in every sense of the word for our team. He is key contributor to our offense, defense and special teams. Peyton commands the respect of his teammates by doing, not telling. Whenever there is a time when a big play was needed, Peyton is the one everyone looks to. He not only embraces that role, but thrives in those high-pressure situations.” – Northern Cambria football coach Sam Shutty

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Billy Madison”

Favorite video game: “Call of Duty

Favorite food: Hot wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jacobs, contemporary issues

Favorite song: “Broke Boys” by Drake

Favorite app on your phone: Twitter

Outside interests: Lifting and hanging out with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because I’m super-fast.

Favorite athletic team: Chicago Bears

Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Most influential person on my athletic career: Derek Bearer

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Township senior Ethan Black

Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching 1,000 receiving yards this season.

How I got my start: Hard work

Future goal: Win the District 6 football championship this year.

