Name: Peyton Myers
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and track and field
Parents: Brian Myers and Connie Messina, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: In football, recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and picked off four passes this season and 2021 all-Heritage Conference selection; in track and field, 2022 all-Heritage Conference pick.
Coach’s quote: “Peyton has been a leader in every sense of the word for our team. He is key contributor to our offense, defense and special teams. Peyton commands the respect of his teammates by doing, not telling. Whenever there is a time when a big play was needed, Peyton is the one everyone looks to. He not only embraces that role, but thrives in those high-pressure situations.” – Northern Cambria football coach Sam Shutty
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Billy Madison”
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty
Favorite food: Hot wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jacobs, contemporary issues
Favorite song: “Broke Boys” by Drake
Favorite app on your phone: Twitter
Outside interests: Lifting and hanging out with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because I’m super-fast.
Favorite athletic team: Chicago Bears
Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Most influential person on my athletic career: Derek Bearer
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Township senior Ethan Black
Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching 1,000 receiving yards this season.
How I got my start: Hard work
Future goal: Win the District 6 football championship this year.
– Jake Oswalt
