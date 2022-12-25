Name: Nyerre Collins

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parent: Patricia Key, of Johnstown

Athletic achievement: 2021-22 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection.

Coach’s quote: “Nyerre is one of the most skilled basketball players I have had the pleasure to coach. Pair that with a great work ethic and an outstanding teammate and you have a special basketball player.”

– Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite video game: “NBA 2K23”

Favorite food: Seafood

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Gruss

Favorite song: “Backdoor” by Lil Durk

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Basketball

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion

Favorite athletic team: Brooklyn Nets

Athlete most admired: Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Most influential person on my athletic career: Father

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Teammates Jahmir Collins and Donte Tisinger

Proudest athletic achievement: 2021-22 all-LHAC selection in basketball

How I got my start: My dad wanted me to play

Future goal: Real estate

