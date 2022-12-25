Name: Nyerre Collins
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parent: Patricia Key, of Johnstown
Athletic achievement: 2021-22 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection.
Coach’s quote: “Nyerre is one of the most skilled basketball players I have had the pleasure to coach. Pair that with a great work ethic and an outstanding teammate and you have a special basketball player.”
– Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite video game: “NBA 2K23”
Favorite food: Seafood
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Gruss
Favorite song: “Backdoor” by Lil Durk
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Basketball
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion
Favorite athletic team: Brooklyn Nets
Athlete most admired: Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Most influential person on my athletic career: Father
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Teammates Jahmir Collins and Donte Tisinger
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021-22 all-LHAC selection in basketball
How I got my start: My dad wanted me to play
Future goal: Real estate
