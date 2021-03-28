Name: Noah Marsinko
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 15
Grade: 9
Sports: Swimming and track and field
Parents: Bryon and Karen Marsinko, of Nanty Glo
Athletic achievements: In swimming, advancing to the YMCA district and state meets for the past six years; placing first in the 200-yard and 500 free last year at the YMCA district meet; winning the 500 free at the 2021 District 6 Class 2A championship meet and moving onto the state meet.
Coach’s quote: “Noah puts 100% of his effort into practice every day. He only knows one speed. He just goes and goes and goes. He doesn’t know how to go slow. He works hard. He accomplished a lot as a freshman this year.” – Greater Johnstown YMCA swim coach Glenn Giles
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”
Favorite book or video game: Minecraft video game
Favorite food: Shrimp Lo Mein
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Cook (history)
Favorite song: “Beast and the Harlot” by Avenged Sevenfold
Outside interests: Besides swimming at the YMCA, I play drums both at home and in the Blacklick Valley marching band. I also listen to music all the time and love to play ping-pong.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, because they are majestic and graceful.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Michael Phelps
Most influential person on my athletic career: My twin brother. I love to compete against him because it makes me push to go faster. He’s also my second biggest fan (my mom is my first).
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Preston Kessler from the Indiana YMCA. He is naturally talented and very fast.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 500 free at the District 6 meet as a freshman.
How I got my start: My parents took my twin brother (Nathan) and I to the parent/child classes at the YMCA when we were 9 months old. Then as we got older, we took swim lessons at the Y and joined the swim team at the age of 7.
Future goal: To make YMCA nationals next year and to make it to the PIAA state meet next year as a sophomore.
