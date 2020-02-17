Name: Noah Korenoski
School: Ferndale Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling (in co-op with Westmont Hilltop), football and baseball
Parents: Colleen and Justin Korenoski, of Lorain Borough
Athletic achievements: Two-time wrestling regional qualifier; in football, two-time SAFCA defensive MVP
Coach’s quote: “Noah has a been foundation within our lineup for the past four years, over that time accumulating over 100 individual wins and helping this team to state-level success. He has always been a hard worker, and over his high school career he has also evolved into a role model for his younger teammates. He carries himself well in the mat room, on match day and in the classroom, pretty much defining what a student-athlete is supposed to be and act like.” — Westmont Hilltop wrestling coach Matt Beaujon
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Dumb and Dumber”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Manack, shop
Favorite song: “Knee Deep” by Zac Brown Band
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, boating, hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Sea turtle, because they have a long lifespan.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Ryan Shazier
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Assistant wrestling coaches Matt Metzgar and Corey Berchick
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Spencer Lee
Proudest athletic achievement: Making team states three years in a row
How I got my start: Signed up for sports when I was 5-years-old
Future goal: To become an electrician lineman
