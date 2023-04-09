Name: Nick Rozich
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, golf and hockey
Parents: Kyle and Betsy Rozich, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: In baseball, three-year letterman; in golf, two-year letterman; in hockey, four-year letterman, most career points, goals and assists in program history, 2021-22 and 2022-23 Laurel Mountain Hockey League all-star, 2022-23 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League all-star, 2020-21 LMHL Sportsmanship Award, 2022-23 LMHL leader in goals and points and 2022-23 team captain.
Coach’s quote: “Nick has been an invaluable part of our team. He is an extremely hard worker and leads by example both on and off the field.”
– Westmont Hilltop baseball coach Chris DelSignore
Favorite subject: Accounting
Favorite movie: “Miracle”
Favorite video game: “NHL 23”
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Sheehan, business
Favorite song: “Run This Town” by Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interest: Hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark because they are my favorite animal
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and grandparents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central graduate and Louisiana State outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Setting the school record for most career points, goals and assists
How I got my start: Watching my older cousins play hockey and baseball.
Future goal: Go to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in business and play hockey.
– Jake Oswalt
