Name: Nick Rozich

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, golf and hockey

Parents: Kyle and Betsy Rozich, of Westmont

Athletic achievements: In baseball, three-year letterman; in golf, two-year letterman; in hockey, four-year letterman, most career points, goals and assists in program history, 2021-22 and 2022-23 Laurel Mountain Hockey League all-star, 2022-23 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League all-star, 2020-21 LMHL Sportsmanship Award, 2022-23 LMHL leader in goals and points and 2022-23 team captain.

Coach’s quote: “Nick has been an invaluable part of our team. He is an extremely hard worker and leads by example both on and off the field.”

– Westmont Hilltop baseball coach Chris DelSignore

Favorite subject: Accounting

Favorite movie: “Miracle”

Favorite video game: “NHL 23”

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Sheehan, business

Favorite song: “Run This Town” by Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interest: Hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark because they are my favorite animal

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and grandparents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central graduate and Louisiana State outfielder Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Setting the school record for most career points, goals and assists

How I got my start: Watching my older cousins play hockey and baseball.

Future goal: Go to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in business and play hockey.

