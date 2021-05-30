Name: Nick Marinak

School: Penn Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and football

Parents: Glenn and Peggy Marinak, of Lilly

Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2021 District 6 Class 2A javelin champion, district runner-up in 100- and 200-meter dashes and long jump; 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion in the 100, 200 and long jump; 2021 Altoona Mountain Lion Classic Coach Bill Reamer Outstanding Performer Award; 2021 Mirror Ron Rickens Sportsmanship Award; 2021 Altoona Mountain Lion Classic champion in the 100 and long jump; in football, 2020 Tribune-Democrat all-area selection at wide receiver, 2019 Pennsylvania Football News all-state second-team returner, four-year starter and team captain.

Coach’s quote: “Nick is an outstanding athlete as well as a student and young man. It has been a pleasure to coach him and watch him progress over the last few years. Everything he gets, he deserves.” — Penn Cambria boys track and field coach Todd Niebauer

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Favorite book or video game: “Minecraft”

Favorite food: Crab legs

Favorite teacher: Mr. Speicher, calculus

Favorite song: “Calling My Phone” by Lil Tjay feat. 6LACK

Outside interests: Fishing, sports and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle and I have the same leadership qualities.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: George Kittle

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Glenn

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kadin Moore, Southern Huntington senior

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning third place at the 2019 regional United States of America Track & Field men’s decathlon event

How I got my start: My friend (Conner Karabinos) introduced me to track in eighth grade and it blew up from there.

Future goal: To attend the University of Pittsburgh and come out with a doctorate in physical therapy.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11. 

