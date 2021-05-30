Name: Nick Marinak
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field and football
Parents: Glenn and Peggy Marinak, of Lilly
Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2021 District 6 Class 2A javelin champion, district runner-up in 100- and 200-meter dashes and long jump; 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion in the 100, 200 and long jump; 2021 Altoona Mountain Lion Classic Coach Bill Reamer Outstanding Performer Award; 2021 Mirror Ron Rickens Sportsmanship Award; 2021 Altoona Mountain Lion Classic champion in the 100 and long jump; in football, 2020 Tribune-Democrat all-area selection at wide receiver, 2019 Pennsylvania Football News all-state second-team returner, four-year starter and team captain.
Coach’s quote: “Nick is an outstanding athlete as well as a student and young man. It has been a pleasure to coach him and watch him progress over the last few years. Everything he gets, he deserves.” — Penn Cambria boys track and field coach Todd Niebauer
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Favorite book or video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite food: Crab legs
Favorite teacher: Mr. Speicher, calculus
Favorite song: “Calling My Phone” by Lil Tjay feat. 6LACK
Outside interests: Fishing, sports and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle and I have the same leadership qualities.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: George Kittle
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Glenn
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kadin Moore, Southern Huntington senior
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning third place at the 2019 regional United States of America Track & Field men’s decathlon event
How I got my start: My friend (Conner Karabinos) introduced me to track in eighth grade and it blew up from there.
Future goal: To attend the University of Pittsburgh and come out with a doctorate in physical therapy.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.