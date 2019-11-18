Name: Nick Czyrnik
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Hockey, football and track and field
Parents: Gary and Michele Czyrnik, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Three-time C.J. Moser “Dirty Dog” award winner
Coach’s quote: “Nick embodies what high school sports are all about. He cares deeply about his school, the team and his teammates. He is always the first to step up with an encouraging word and cares more about the program than his own individual accomplishments.” — Westmont Hilltop hockey coach Art McQuillan
Favorite subject: Government
Favorite movies: “Die Hard” series
Favorite book or video game: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Aurandt, English
Favorite song: “Greet Her” by Lil Mosey
Outside interests: Working with youth football players
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A grizzly bear because they look cute and fun, but they are dangerous.
Favorite athletic team: Boston Bruins
Athlete most admired: Hines Ward
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Mr. Aurandt, Judge Barron and coach Art McQuillan
Proudest athletic achievement: The “Dirty Dog” award
How I got my start: In football, my friend, Jacob Allen, got me to come try out for the fourth grade WAYF team; in hockey, my friend, Michael Buchkovich, got me to public skates at Planet Ice.
Future goal: Graduate with a master’s degree in political science
