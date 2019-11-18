Nick Czyrnik

Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Czyrnik is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. 

Name: Nick Czyrnik

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Hockey, football and track and field

Parents: Gary and Michele Czyrnik, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Three-time C.J. Moser “Dirty Dog” award winner

Coach’s quote: “Nick embodies what high school sports are all about. He cares deeply about his school, the team and his teammates. He is always the first to step up with an encouraging word and cares more about the program than his own individual accomplishments.” — Westmont Hilltop hockey coach Art McQuillan

Favorite subject: Government

Favorite movies: “Die Hard” series

Favorite book or video game: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Aurandt, English

Favorite song: “Greet Her” by Lil Mosey

Outside interests: Working with youth football players

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A grizzly bear because they look cute and fun, but they are dangerous.

Favorite athletic team: Boston Bruins

Athlete most admired: Hines Ward

Most influential persons on my athletic career: Mr. Aurandt, Judge Barron and coach Art McQuillan

Proudest athletic achievement: The “Dirty Dog” award

How I got my start: In football, my friend, Jacob Allen, got me to come try out for the fourth grade WAYF team; in hockey, my friend, Michael Buchkovich, got me to public skates at Planet Ice.

Future goal: Graduate with a master’s degree in political science

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

