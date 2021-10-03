Name: Nick Beitel
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football and baseball
Parents: Roger and Amy Beitel, of Ligonier.
Athletic achievements: In football, 2020 offensive MVP, 2020 WPIAL Allegheny Conference first-team defensive back and second-team running back, 2020 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area first-team selection, 2020 All-Gazetteland first team, 2020 Tribune-Review second team; 2019 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area second-team selection, 2019 all-area honorable mention; in baseball, 2021 WPIAL all-league first-team selection, 2021 Tribune-Review all-area first team, 2021 Indiana Gazette Terrific 20 selection.
Coach's quote: “Nick is one of the hardest working two-sport athletes that you will find. He works very hard to hone his craft by making the most of his opportunities and always finding ways to compete at a high level.” – Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: "Step Brothers"
Favorite book or video game: "Call of Duty"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Emily Tatsch, business classes
Favorite song: "Never Left" by Lil Tecca
Outside interests: Weight lifting and spending time with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the King of the jungle and don’t care about the opinions of sheep.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Najee Harris
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Roger
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Somerset Area graduate and Duke University infielder Grant Norris
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning conference and Appalachian Bowl championships with my brother Zach.
How I got my start: I have been going to Ligonier Valley football games as long as I remember, so I guess I started at birth.
Future goal: Go to college, play football and major in business/finance.
