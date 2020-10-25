Nate McCombie

Cambria Heights senior Nate McCombie is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. 

Name: Nate McCombie

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer, basketball and track and field

Parents: Jarrod and Christine McCombie, of Patton

Athletic achievements: MVP for soccer, most improved player for basketball

Coach’s quote: “Nate has grown tremendously as a soccer player over the past four seasons. He has became one of the best playmakers I have had in my five years as a head coach. What separates him from other great players are his field vision, ball control, and his positive leadership.” — Cambria Heights boys soccer coach Adam Strasser

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Back to the Future”

Favorite book or video game: “Super Smash Bros.”

Favorite food: Spaghetti with syrup

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mislevy (calculus)

Favorite song: “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa

Outside interests: Playing piano, drawing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Bird, because you can fly.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Undecided

Proudest athletic achievement: MVP for soccer

How I got my start: My friends played.

Future goal: Go to Penn State Altoona and major in architecture engineering and play soccer intramurals.

