Name: Nate McCombie
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, basketball and track and field
Parents: Jarrod and Christine McCombie, of Patton
Athletic achievements: MVP for soccer, most improved player for basketball
Coach’s quote: “Nate has grown tremendously as a soccer player over the past four seasons. He has became one of the best playmakers I have had in my five years as a head coach. What separates him from other great players are his field vision, ball control, and his positive leadership.” — Cambria Heights boys soccer coach Adam Strasser
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Back to the Future”
Favorite book or video game: “Super Smash Bros.”
Favorite food: Spaghetti with syrup
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mislevy (calculus)
Favorite song: “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa
Outside interests: Playing piano, drawing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Bird, because you can fly.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: JuJu Smith-Schuster
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Undecided
Proudest athletic achievement: MVP for soccer
How I got my start: My friends played.
Future goal: Go to Penn State Altoona and major in architecture engineering and play soccer intramurals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.