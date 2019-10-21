Name: Nate Kuntz
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, swimming and track and field
Parents: Theresa and Robert Kuntz, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: Three-time state qualifier
Coach’s quote: “Nate is a blast to coach. He is a sponge for everything running, from workouts, to clothes and shoes, to the pro scene. He loves to hammer not only his workouts, but also in the weight room. He is our resident shoe expert and a super positive leader and role model for our younger athletes. His hard work, dedication and passion is second to none. I can’t say enough about what he has meant to our program.” — Central Cambria cross country coach Randy Wilson
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Baby Driver”
Favorite book or video game: “Once a Runner” by John L. Parker Jr.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, history
Favorite song: “All Falls Down” by Kanye West
Outside interests: Drawing, volunteering
If you were an animal, what animal would you be: A border collie
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Eliud Kipchoge
Most influential person on my athletic career: Randy Wilson
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Garrett Baublitz
Proudest athletic achievement: Going undefeated as a team for all four seasons.
How I got my start: Friends made me do cross country and my competitiveness made me stay with the sport.
Future goal: Keep competing at the college level.
