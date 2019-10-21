Nate Kuntz

Central Cambria senior Nate Kuntz is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Name: Nate Kuntz

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, swimming and track and field

Parents: Theresa and Robert Kuntz, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: Three-time state qualifier

Coach’s quote: “Nate is a blast to coach. He is a sponge for everything running, from workouts, to clothes and shoes, to the pro scene. He loves to hammer not only his workouts, but also in the weight room. He is our resident shoe expert and a super positive leader and role model for our younger athletes. His hard work, dedication and passion is second to none. I can’t say enough about what he has meant to our program.” — Central Cambria cross country coach Randy Wilson

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “Baby Driver”

Favorite book or video game: “Once a Runner” by John L. Parker Jr.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, history

Favorite song: “All Falls Down” by Kanye West

Outside interests: Drawing, volunteering

If you were an animal, what animal would you be: A border collie

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Eliud Kipchoge

Most influential person on my athletic career: Randy Wilson

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Garrett Baublitz

Proudest athletic achievement: Going undefeated as a team for all four seasons.

How I got my start: Friends made me do cross country and my competitiveness made me stay with the sport.

Future goal: Keep competing at the college level.

