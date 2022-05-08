Name: Miles Higgins
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, football and basketball
Parents: Chris and Dawn Higgins, of Ligonier
Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2022 District 7 semifinal meet champion, fourth-place finisher at the 2022 Penn Relays and 2021 PIAA Class 2A championships and three-time Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet champion; in football, member of the 2018 and 2019 Heritage Conference championship teams.
Coach's quote: "Miles has had a tremendous impact on the Ligonier Valley High School track team this year. He is a dedicated team captain. While at practice, he gives 100% and takes the time to help out and encourage his teammates. At track meets, he focuses on doing his best to help out the team. Miles always models hard work ethic and displays sportsmanship." – Ligonier Valley throwing coach Don Bakewell
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: "Spider-Man"
Favorite video game: "Madden NFL 22"
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gilmore, French
Favorite song: "The Time Is Now" by John Cena
Outside interests: Motocross, hiking and being outside
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark. Who wouldn’t want to be a shark?
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic javelin thrower Michael Shuey
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Chris
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: St. John's High School (Jamaica) senior and Auburn track and field signee Keyshawn Strachan
Proudest athletic achievement: Finishing fourth in the javelin at the 2022 Penn Relays.
How I got my start: Freshman year, Don Smith told me to come throw the javelin.
Future goal: Win a state title and be prepared for college at North Carolina at Wilmington.
