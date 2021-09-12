Name: Mercury Swaim
School: Bedford Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Wes and Debbie Swaim, of Bedford
Athletic achievements: In football, 2020 Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year, 2020 Bedford Gazette Offensive Player of the Year, 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state first-team selection as an athlete.
Coach's quote: “Mercury has an unbelievable work ethic and desire to be successful both in the classroom and in athletics. He is an outstanding three-sport student-athlete with a perfect 4.0 GPA. He is a fantastic leader by example for all of the players in our program, and is also a phenomenal player on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he is an excellent dual-threat quarterback who forces defenses to defend the entire field. He is also an outstanding defensive football player who has played safety, defensive end and linebacker over the course of his career.” – Bedford football coach Kevin Steele
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: "Waterboy"
Favorite book or video game: "The Maze Runner" series
Favorite food: Crab cakes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, calculus
Favorite song: "Bad Boy for Life" by P. Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry
Outside interests: Cross fit and golfing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because I would be faster than every other animal.
Favorite athletic team: Bedford Bisons
Athlete most admired: Lamar Jackson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Wes
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Valley senior football player and Pitt commit Sean Fitzsimmons
Proudest athletic achievement: Going to the 2020 PIAA football semifinals.
How I got my start: My dad was a coach and would bring me to practices with him and I loved the game the first time I was around it.
Future goal: Become an anesthesiologist and live wherever life takes me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.