Name: Maximus Zitnay
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, tennis, soccer and cross country
Parents: Kevin and Shasta Zitnay, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In track and field, three-time team MVP, 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion in the 200 meters and All-American in three events at the 2023 United States of America Track & Field National Youth Indoor Championships; in soccer, 2020 District 6 champions, two-time LHAC champ and 2022 all-LHAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Max is a generational talent who has worked tirelessly on his craft. He elevates those around him and has been a rock for our program for years. He is an outstanding young man who leads both in and out of the classroom. We all look forward to watching him do what he loves for years to come.”
– Westmont Hilltop track and field coach Pat Barron
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Favorite video game: “FIFA”
Favorite food: Cheeseburger
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Christina Morrow, physical education
Favorite song: “Circo Loco” by Drake
Favorite app on your phone: Subway Surfers
Outside interests: Snowboarding, golfing, staying hydrated, working out, McDonald’s and hanging out with the boys
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dragon because I’m that guy
Favorite athletic team: Manchester United
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Shasta
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Butler High School graduate and Duke University freshman Guinness Brown
Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to a Division I program at Mount St. Mary’s
How I got my start: My older siblings ran so I joined as soon as I could
Future goal: Make it to the NCAA championships
– Jake Oswalt
