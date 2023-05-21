Name: Maximus Zitnay

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, tennis, soccer and cross country

Parents: Kevin and Shasta Zitnay, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In track and field, three-time team MVP, 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion in the 200 meters and All-American in three events at the 2023 United States of America Track & Field National Youth Indoor Championships; in soccer, 2020 District 6 champions, two-time LHAC champ and 2022 all-LHAC selection.

Coach’s quote: “Max is a generational talent who has worked tirelessly on his craft. He elevates those around him and has been a rock for our program for years. He is an outstanding young man who leads both in and out of the classroom. We all look forward to watching him do what he loves for years to come.”

– Westmont Hilltop track and field coach Pat Barron

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Favorite video game: “FIFA”

Favorite food: Cheeseburger

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Christina Morrow, physical education

Favorite song: “Circo Loco” by Drake

Favorite app on your phone: Subway Surfers

Outside interests: Snowboarding, golfing, staying hydrated, working out, McDonald’s and hanging out with the boys

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dragon because I’m that guy

Favorite athletic team: Manchester United

Athlete most admired: United States Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Shasta

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Butler High School graduate and Duke University freshman Guinness Brown

Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to a Division I program at Mount St. Mary’s

How I got my start: My older siblings ran so I joined as soon as I could

Future goal: Make it to the NCAA championships

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

