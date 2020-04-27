Max Yonko

Westmont Hilltop’s Max Yonko celebrates after pinning Forest Hills’ Ethan Blough at 285 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tyrone. Yonko’s fall clinched the Hilltoppers 39-34 victory over Forest Hills in the District 6 Class AA Dual-Meet semifinal tournament. The Hilltoppers then beat Huntingdon 42-24 for the championship.

 By Tami Knopsnyder/For The Tribune-Democrat

Name: Max Yonko

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, wrestling, football

Parents: Tina and Mark Yonko, of Southmont

Athletic achievements: In track, four-year letterman; in football, four-year letterman, LHAC all-conference offensive guard, two-time all-area offensive guard, helped set a 3,783 yard rushing record in the LHAC; in wrestling, four-year letterman, Ken Null (most falls) award recipient, all-academic wrestler, two-time District 6 duals champion and single time LHAC champion.

Coach’s quote: “Max is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. He has become a cornerstone for our school in three sports. His work ethic and leadership will be greatly missed. Max was an absolute pleasure to coach and I know he will continue to lead by example at the collegiate level.” – Westmont Hilltop football and track and field coach Pat Barron

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book: “The Rifle” by Gary Paulsen

Favorite food: Stromboli

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Cordek (biology)

Favorite song: “Smile” by Nat King Cole

Outside interests: Painting, metal working, star gazing, gardening, woodworking, theatre, running, cooking and programming.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A sea turtle, so I could live long and learn from others.

Favorite athletic team: The Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Jerry Rice

Most influential person on my athletic career: Pat Barron

Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: 2017 Greater Johnstown football team

Proudest athletic achievement: Upsetting Bellwood-Antis in 2017 football playoffs

How I got my start: I was bullied in middle school, and started to train myself so I wouldn’t get bullied

Future goal: Attend Seton Hill to study biology and play football

