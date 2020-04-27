Name: Max Yonko
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, wrestling, football
Parents: Tina and Mark Yonko, of Southmont
Athletic achievements: In track, four-year letterman; in football, four-year letterman, LHAC all-conference offensive guard, two-time all-area offensive guard, helped set a 3,783 yard rushing record in the LHAC; in wrestling, four-year letterman, Ken Null (most falls) award recipient, all-academic wrestler, two-time District 6 duals champion and single time LHAC champion.
Coach’s quote: “Max is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. He has become a cornerstone for our school in three sports. His work ethic and leadership will be greatly missed. Max was an absolute pleasure to coach and I know he will continue to lead by example at the collegiate level.” – Westmont Hilltop football and track and field coach Pat Barron
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book: “The Rifle” by Gary Paulsen
Favorite food: Stromboli
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Cordek (biology)
Favorite song: “Smile” by Nat King Cole
Outside interests: Painting, metal working, star gazing, gardening, woodworking, theatre, running, cooking and programming.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A sea turtle, so I could live long and learn from others.
Favorite athletic team: The Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Jerry Rice
Most influential person on my athletic career: Pat Barron
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: 2017 Greater Johnstown football team
Proudest athletic achievement: Upsetting Bellwood-Antis in 2017 football playoffs
How I got my start: I was bullied in middle school, and started to train myself so I wouldn’t get bullied
Future goal: Attend Seton Hill to study biology and play football
– Cory Isenberg
