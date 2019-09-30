Matthew Shank

Windber senior Matthew Shank is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. 

 Submitted photo

Name: Matthew Shank

School: Windber

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, track and field

Parents: Geoff and Esther Shank, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In 2017, District 5 cross country championship team; in 2018, individual state qualifier in cross country, cross country Central Western all-area team, 3200 meter relay state qualifying team; in 2019, 3200 meter District 5 qualifier

Coach’s quote: “I have had the pleasure of coaching Matt, since the inception of our junior high cross country program. Matt has developed into a strong athlete, due to his dedication and hard work. Our cross country team has one saying in particular that has stuck with our team, ‘finish on empty.’ Matt does just that. His commitment to the sport and our team have attributed to his successful cross country career.” — Windber cross country coach Barb DiLoreto

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

Favorite book or video game: “Ready Player One” By Ernest Cline

Favorite food: General Tso’s chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, math

Favorite song: “Psychosocial” by Slipknot

Outside interests: Reading and playing video games

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Peregrine falcon. It’s the fastest animal and I would have a different view of the world from above.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Former teammate Tyler Napora

Most influential person on my athletic career: Mrs. DiLoreto, Windber cross country coach

Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Ian Zimmerman of Northern Bedford cross country and track

Proudest athletic achievement: Helping my cross country team win the 2017 District 5 championship.

How I got my start: My older sister ran cross country and I ran with her, eventually becoming the team manager. My eighth grade year, Windber started our junior high program and I officially joined the team.

Future goal: Attend college as a forensic science major and join the cross country team.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you