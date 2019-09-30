Name: Matthew Shank
School: Windber
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, track and field
Parents: Geoff and Esther Shank, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In 2017, District 5 cross country championship team; in 2018, individual state qualifier in cross country, cross country Central Western all-area team, 3200 meter relay state qualifying team; in 2019, 3200 meter District 5 qualifier
Coach’s quote: “I have had the pleasure of coaching Matt, since the inception of our junior high cross country program. Matt has developed into a strong athlete, due to his dedication and hard work. Our cross country team has one saying in particular that has stuck with our team, ‘finish on empty.’ Matt does just that. His commitment to the sport and our team have attributed to his successful cross country career.” — Windber cross country coach Barb DiLoreto
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”
Favorite book or video game: “Ready Player One” By Ernest Cline
Favorite food: General Tso’s chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, math
Favorite song: “Psychosocial” by Slipknot
Outside interests: Reading and playing video games
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Peregrine falcon. It’s the fastest animal and I would have a different view of the world from above.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Former teammate Tyler Napora
Most influential person on my athletic career: Mrs. DiLoreto, Windber cross country coach
Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Ian Zimmerman of Northern Bedford cross country and track
Proudest athletic achievement: Helping my cross country team win the 2017 District 5 championship.
How I got my start: My older sister ran cross country and I ran with her, eventually becoming the team manager. My eighth grade year, Windber started our junior high program and I officially joined the team.
Future goal: Attend college as a forensic science major and join the cross country team.
