Name: Matthew Marinchak
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and football
Parents: Mike and Trudy Marinchak, of Ligonier
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 1,000-point scorer, four-year varsity starter, 2021 Westmoreland County second team and WPIAL all-section team, 2020 Heritage Conference champions, 2019 Westmoreland County second team and 2019 Heritage Conference champions.
Coach’s quote: “Matthew is one of the hardest workers I have ever met. He has worked hard to become the player he is today and will continue to work to improve. His 1,000-point milestone is a culmination of all that hard work in the gym and all the shots he has shot in the offseason. Matthew’s work ethic pushes everyone else on the team and it is an honor for me to be his coach.”
– Ligonier Valley boys basketball coach Tim Gustin
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Interstellar”
Favorite video game: “Warzone”
Favorite food: Salmon
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Boast because I see him throughout the day and have good conversations about sports. He teaches physical education.
Favorite song: “Money Longer” by Lil Uzi Vert
Outside interests: Going on hikes with my family.
Favorite athletic team: Arizona Cardinals
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A monkey because it’s my favorite animal.
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My brother Michael Marinchak, a right-handed pitcher at Seton Hill.
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 points
How I got my start: When I was 3 years old, I started playing at the YMCA where my dad coached.
Future goal: Win a district title.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.