Name: Matthew Marinchak

School: Ligonier Valley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and football

Parents: Mike and Trudy Marinchak, of Ligonier

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 1,000-point scorer, four-year varsity starter, 2021 Westmoreland County second team and WPIAL all-section team, 2020 Heritage Conference champions, 2019 Westmoreland County second team and 2019 Heritage Conference champions.

Coach’s quote: “Matthew is one of the hardest workers I have ever met. He has worked hard to become the player he is today and will continue to work to improve. His 1,000-point milestone is a culmination of all that hard work in the gym and all the shots he has shot in the offseason. Matthew’s work ethic pushes everyone else on the team and it is an honor for me to be his coach.”

– Ligonier Valley boys basketball coach Tim Gustin

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “Interstellar”

Favorite video game: “Warzone”

Favorite food: Salmon

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Boast because I see him throughout the day and have good conversations about sports. He teaches physical education.

Favorite song: “Money Longer” by Lil Uzi Vert

Outside interests: Going on hikes with my family.

Favorite athletic team: Arizona Cardinals

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A monkey because it’s my favorite animal.

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My brother Michael Marinchak, a right-handed pitcher at Seton Hill.

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 points

How I got my start: When I was 3 years old, I started playing at the YMCA where my dad coached.

Future goal: Win a district title.

