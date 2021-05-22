Name: Matthew Kozar

School: Windber Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Tennis

Parents: Matt and Bridget Kozar, of Windber

Athletic achievements: Winning District 5 Class 2A singles titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Coach’s quote: “Matthew is a great tennis player with a variety of skills that he has worked his entire life to perfect. Over his time on the Windber boys’ tennis team, Matthew has become more than our ‘go-to guy’ when we need a win. Matthew has developed into a true leader that the other guys on the team look to for advice about their game. It is always great to spend time with the young man that Matthew has become.” — Windber boys tennis coach Joe Podrebarac

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “21”

Favorite book or video game: Rocket League

Favorite food: Turducken club sandwich

Favorite teacher: Mr. Varga, history

Favorite song: “Can’t Hardly Wait” by The Replacements

Outside interests: Any other sports

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A silverback gorilla, because they look cool.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Roger Federer

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, he was my first coach

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Andrew Floyd

Proudest athletic achievement: Most wins by a Windber tennis player

How I got my start: I started to play when I was 3 with my dad for fun.

Future goal: Play No. 1 singles at St. Francis

