Name: Matthew Kozar
School: Windber Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Tennis
Parents: Matt and Bridget Kozar, of Windber
Athletic achievements: Winning District 5 Class 2A singles titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Coach’s quote: “Matthew is a great tennis player with a variety of skills that he has worked his entire life to perfect. Over his time on the Windber boys’ tennis team, Matthew has become more than our ‘go-to guy’ when we need a win. Matthew has developed into a true leader that the other guys on the team look to for advice about their game. It is always great to spend time with the young man that Matthew has become.” — Windber boys tennis coach Joe Podrebarac
Favorite subject: Physics
Favorite movie: “21”
Favorite book or video game: Rocket League
Favorite food: Turducken club sandwich
Favorite teacher: Mr. Varga, history
Favorite song: “Can’t Hardly Wait” by The Replacements
Outside interests: Any other sports
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A silverback gorilla, because they look cool.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Roger Federer
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, he was my first coach
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Andrew Floyd
Proudest athletic achievement: Most wins by a Windber tennis player
How I got my start: I started to play when I was 3 with my dad for fun.
Future goal: Play No. 1 singles at St. Francis
– Jake Oswalt
