Name: Matt Whysong
School: Chestnut Ridge
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball, track and field and football
Parents: Matt and Bernadette Whysong, of Pavia
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021 Class 3A third-team selection on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team, two-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 1,000-point scorer; in football, 2019, 2020 and 2021 first-team selection on the The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team, member of the 2020 and 2021 Class 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Football Team at wide receiver, 2020 and 2021 Pennsylvania Football News all-state team selection, three-time District 5 Class 2A champion and member of the 2020 and 2021 all-LHAC teams.
Coach’s quote: “Matt has had a huge impact on our team from the moment he started his freshman year. He has been a major contributor to our program and has been a tremendous leader. He worked extremely hard in the offseason on strength training and basketball. He has earned every accolade he has received through his hard work and dedication.” – Chestnut Ridge boys basketball coach Don Ellis
Favorite subject: Spanish
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden NFL 22” and “MLB: The Show”
Favorite food: Hot wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bilchak, physical education
Favorite song: Anything by Post Malone
Outside interests: Spending time with family and friends, lifting weights, video games, hunting, fishing and watching sports.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because the lion is the king of the jungle.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Matt
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland graduate and New Hampshire wide receiver Caleb Burke
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the all-state teams in basketball and football.
How I got my start: My dad was always a big sports guy and I fell in love with watching them, so I wanted to try it.
Future goal: Go to college to play a sport, while earning a degree.
– Jake Oswalt
