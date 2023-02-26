Name: Mason Raymond
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling and football
Parents: Mother Karen Raymond and grandfather Rick Raymond, of Gallitzin
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, 2023 District 6 Class 2A runner-up; in football, two-time District 6 Class 3A runner-up, 2022 The Tribune-Democrat all-area first-team selection and 2021 second-team pick, 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2022 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association defensive team MVP, 2022 Pennsylvania Football News coaches select all-state first-team selection and 2023 Pennsylvania Scholastic Coaches Association small-school all-star.
Coach’s quote: “Mason is a super-kid. He works so hard for everything he gets and is a pleasure to coach.” – Penn Cambria wrestling coach Todd Niebauer
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Speicher, math
Favorite song: “From Austin” by Zach Bryan
Favorite app on your phone: ESPN
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and lifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a bear because they are big and aggressive and intelligent at the same time.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson
Most influential person on my athletic career: Penn Cambria wrestling coach Todd Niebauer and offensive line coach Brandon Nicodemus
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford graduate and St. Francis football player Mercury Swaim
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the all-state first team in football and 2023 District 6 Class 2A 215-pound wrestling runner-up.
How I got my start: Coach Greg Talko talked me into wrestling my seventh-grade year after hip tossing me to the ground in the middle of football practice.
Future goal: Attend a four-year college and play football.
Jake Oswalt
