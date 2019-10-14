Mason Muto SAOTW

Name: Mason Muto

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, wrestling, baseball, track and field

Parents: Kristi and Marc Muto, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Laurel Highlands all-conference offensive player of the year, Pennsylvania all-academic wrestling team, SAFCA defensive MVP, two-time District 6 team wrestling champs.

Coach’s quote: “Mason is a fierce competitor and one of the toughest players I have had the pleasure of coaching. He is smart, dedicated and resilient. Mason is a three-sport student athlete that also excels in the classroom. He is a great role model and will make a great teacher and coach in the future.” – Westmont Hilltop football coach Pat Barron

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Rocky IV”

Favorite book or video game: Madden

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Barron, world history

Favorite song: “Stolen Dance,” by Milky Chance

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, king of the jungle

Favorite athletic team: New England Patriots

Athlete most admired: Tom Brady

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athletes who you have competed against: Reynolds wrestling team

Proudest athletic achievements: Two-time (back-to-back) District 6 team wrestling champions and beating Bellwood-Antis in the District 6 football playoffs my sophomore year.

How I got my start: Through my parents as a kid

Future goal: Attend college to become a math teacher and a coach.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

