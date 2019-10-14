Name: Mason Muto
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, wrestling, baseball, track and field
Parents: Kristi and Marc Muto, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Laurel Highlands all-conference offensive player of the year, Pennsylvania all-academic wrestling team, SAFCA defensive MVP, two-time District 6 team wrestling champs.
Coach’s quote: “Mason is a fierce competitor and one of the toughest players I have had the pleasure of coaching. He is smart, dedicated and resilient. Mason is a three-sport student athlete that also excels in the classroom. He is a great role model and will make a great teacher and coach in the future.” – Westmont Hilltop football coach Pat Barron
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Rocky IV”
Favorite book or video game: Madden
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Barron, world history
Favorite song: “Stolen Dance,” by Milky Chance
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, king of the jungle
Favorite athletic team: New England Patriots
Athlete most admired: Tom Brady
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athletes who you have competed against: Reynolds wrestling team
Proudest athletic achievements: Two-time (back-to-back) District 6 team wrestling champions and beating Bellwood-Antis in the District 6 football playoffs my sophomore year.
How I got my start: Through my parents as a kid
Future goal: Attend college to become a math teacher and a coach.
