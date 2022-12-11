Name: Mason Kargo

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, baseball and football

Parents: Jill Kargo, and Travis and Tonilyn Kargo, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In football, three-year starter and 2022 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association all-star; in basketball, 2022 Hilltopper Classic Tournament MVP, two-time District 6 champion, 2021-22 WestPac champions, 2021-22 PIAA quarterfinalist, 2020-21 PIAA semifinalist, two-time all-WestPAC selection, 2021 Richland Holiday Classic MVP, 2021-22 Altoona Mirror second team and 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second team; in baseball, three-year starter and 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions.

Coaches’ quotes: “Mason has been a very dedicated, hard working and unselfish player. He is a true point guard who makes his teammates better. He has been instrumental in our team’s success since he joined our varsity program three years ago.”

– Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo

“Mason is the exact type of player any coach would love, always shows up, plays with high effort, helps his teammates, and is extremely unselfish. It was an honor to have coached this great young man and cant wait to see what his future brings.”

– Portage football coach Marty Slanoc

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Hot wings

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Miss Chobany, physics

Favorite song: “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Spending time with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d be a cheetah because they are so fast.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Travis

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Laurel Highlands High School senior Rodney Gallagher

Proudest athletic achievement: Back-to-back (2021 and 2022) District 6 basketball champions.

How I got my start: I’ve been playing in leagues since preschool.

Future goal: Attend a four-year college and play basketball.

