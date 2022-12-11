Name: Mason Kargo
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball and football
Parents: Jill Kargo, and Travis and Tonilyn Kargo, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In football, three-year starter and 2022 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association all-star; in basketball, 2022 Hilltopper Classic Tournament MVP, two-time District 6 champion, 2021-22 WestPac champions, 2021-22 PIAA quarterfinalist, 2020-21 PIAA semifinalist, two-time all-WestPAC selection, 2021 Richland Holiday Classic MVP, 2021-22 Altoona Mirror second team and 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second team; in baseball, three-year starter and 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions.
Coaches’ quotes: “Mason has been a very dedicated, hard working and unselfish player. He is a true point guard who makes his teammates better. He has been instrumental in our team’s success since he joined our varsity program three years ago.”
– Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo
“Mason is the exact type of player any coach would love, always shows up, plays with high effort, helps his teammates, and is extremely unselfish. It was an honor to have coached this great young man and cant wait to see what his future brings.”
– Portage football coach Marty Slanoc
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Hot wings
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Miss Chobany, physics
Favorite song: “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Spending time with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d be a cheetah because they are so fast.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Travis
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Laurel Highlands High School senior Rodney Gallagher
Proudest athletic achievement: Back-to-back (2021 and 2022) District 6 basketball champions.
How I got my start: I’ve been playing in leagues since preschool.
Future goal: Attend a four-year college and play basketball.
– Jake Oswalt
